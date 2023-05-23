why Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.82

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, up 26.21%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM that Pagaya Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Exceeded first quarter guidance on all metrics.

Network Volume grew 12% year-over-year to $1.85 billion; Total Revenue and Other Income grew 9% year-over-year to $186.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is now -9.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.15 and lowest of $0.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.50, which means current price is +43.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 8984052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $1.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9426, while it was recorded at 0.9187 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2674 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]