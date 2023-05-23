why On Holding AG [ONON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.33

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] jumped around 0.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.48 at the close of the session, up 2.96%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that On Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

On starts the year with another record net sales quarter ahead of expectations. Q1 2023 net sales of CHF 420.2 million and a growth rate of 78.3% year-over-year are a further validation of the strong brand momentum across all regions, channels and product groups. The significantly improved operational environment and product availability versus the prior year period contributed to the strong growth and allowed On to capture the full momentum of the brand.

On delivers a first quarter gross profit margin of 58.3%, up from 51.8% in the prior year period, reflecting the normalized supply chain environment and the resulting discontinuation of exceptional air freight usage, which had weighed on profitability during the first quarter of 2022.

On Holding AG stock is now 60.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONON Stock saw the intraday high of $27.91 and lowest of $26.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.88, which means current price is +65.54% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 5336080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.82. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]