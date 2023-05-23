why Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.56

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $63.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM that Johnson Controls and Weas Development break ground at new state-of-the-art Glendale engineering center and lab space.

New 105,000-square-foot showcase engineering center and laboratory facility to be complete by late 2024.

Approximately 250 employees connected with OpenBlue, hardware and software engineering, including Building Automation Systems & Controls, and materials testing, will be based at facility.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 686.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.20 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $62.40 to $63.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5268259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 332.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.52, while it was recorded at 62.44 for the last single week of trading, and 60.54 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]