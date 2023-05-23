why GameStop Corp. [GME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.25

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] gained 9.75% on the last trading session, reaching $24.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-K and supplemental information can be found at https://investor.gamestop.com/.

GameStop Corp. represents 304.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.71 billion with the latest information. GME stock price has been found in the range of $21.99 to $24.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 6233708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 147.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 23.88 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.00.

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GameStop Corp. [GME]