why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.36

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] slipped around -0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.78 at the close of the session, down -3.13%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AEO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 24th.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its first quarter 2023 results by press release on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s first quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now -15.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.36 and lowest of $11.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.09, which means current price is +0.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 8490601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.19, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 15.21%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]