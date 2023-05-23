why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] gained 21.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it has received a formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) stating that Akebia has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and that Akebia is in compliance with all applicable listing standards.

On May 9, 2023, Akebia was notified by Nasdaq that Akebia had not regained compliance with the big price requirement during the compliance period and Akebia’s securities were subject to delisting. Akebia filed an appeal and was granted a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Since Akebia has regained compliance, the hearing has been canceled.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. represents 184.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.38 million with the latest information. AKBA stock price has been found in the range of $1.26 to $1.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 7713746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.36. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 113.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 463.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.84 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7874, while it was recorded at 1.1680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5587 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.45. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.63.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -29.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

