why ABB Ltd [ABB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.13

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] slipped around -0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.13 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ABB invests $170 million in the U.S.

ABB Ltd stock is now 21.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABB Stock saw the intraday high of $37.575 and lowest of $37.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.76, which means current price is +21.58% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 6388230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABB Ltd [ABB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

How has ABB stock performed recently?

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.82, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.42 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.38 and a Gross Margin at +33.32. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 17.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.91. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $22,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for ABB Ltd [ABB]