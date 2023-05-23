Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Revenue clocked in at $2.40 million, up 41.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price surged by 12.61 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM that Virgin Galactic is a Go for Launch: Unity 25 Flight Window Opens May 25, 2023.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced that the flight window for its upcoming spaceflight will open on May 25, 2023. The Unity 25 mission specialists will begin astronaut training on May 22, 2023.

A sum of 17482058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.87M shares. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.98 and dropped to a low of $4.36 until finishing in the latest session at $4.91.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.9. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 595.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.75. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details