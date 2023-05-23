VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] moved up 0.03: Why It’s Important

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] closed the trading session at $31.61 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.57, while the highest price level was $31.96. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Sale-Leaseback of Four Properties in Alberta, Canada.

– Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) (“Century Casinos” or the “Company”), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for subsidiaries of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI”) to acquire the real estate assets of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Century Casino St. Albert and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (“Century Downs”) in Calgary, Alberta (collectively, the “Century Canadian Portfolio”) for an aggregate purchase price of CAD 221.7 million ($164.4 million based on the exchange rate on May 16, 2023) in cash. The purchase price includes CAD 192.3 million ($142.6 million based on the exchange rate on May 16, 2023) to be paid to subsidiaries of Century Casinos and approximately CAD 29.4 million ($21.8 million based on the exchange rate on May 16, 2023) to acquire the fee simple real estate interest in Century Downs from the owner of such interest. The Company anticipates retaining approximately CAD 154.5 million ($114.6 million based on the exchange rate in effect on May 16, 2023) of the purchase price after giving effect to the purchase of the Century Downs land, selling expenses, Canadian and US taxes and proceeds to be paid to the minority owners of Century Downs.

Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, the Century Canadian Portfolio will be added to the existing triple-net master lease agreement between subsidiaries of VICI and subsidiaries of the Company (the “Master Lease”) and annual rent will increase by CAD 17.3 million ($12.8 million based on the exchange rate on May 16, 2023) representing an implied acquisition capitalization rate of 7.8%. The property-level rent coverage ratio under the Master Lease, adjusted for the pending acquisition of Rocky Gap Casino Resort and the Century Canadian Portfolio, is expected to be approximately 2.0x.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.44 percent and weekly performance of -0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 6728456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 112.63.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.23, while it was recorded at 31.44 for the last single week of trading, and 32.73 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions