VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] Revenue clocked in at $27.34 million, up 87.07% YTD: What’s Next?

VectivBio Holding AG [NASDAQ: VECT] price surged by 36.22 percent to reach at $4.31. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM that VectivBio Publishes Invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders entered in the company’s share register with the right to vote as of May 2, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. CEST / 4:00 p.m. EDT will be entitled to participate in the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders may also be represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting by the independent proxy or their proxy, who does not need to be a shareholder, by completing and signing a proxy form. Such proxy form can be downloaded on the Computershare portal alongside the admission ticket. For further information on how to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to exercise rights, to issue voting instructions to the independent proxy or to grant proxy, shareholders can access the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting at www.edocumentview.com/VECT.

A sum of 23490197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.38K shares. VectivBio Holding AG shares reached a high of $16.45 and dropped to a low of $16.08 until finishing in the latest session at $16.21.

The one-year VECT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.5. The average equity rating for VECT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECT shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VectivBio Holding AG is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

VECT Stock Performance Analysis:

VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.61. With this latest performance, VECT shares gained by 48.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.87 for VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VectivBio Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] shares currently have an operating margin of -294.52 and a Gross Margin at +99.13. VectivBio Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.18.

VectivBio Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

VECT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VECT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VectivBio Holding AG go to 16.50%.

VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] Insider Position Details