United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Is Currently -0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -0.27% or -0.13 points to close at $47.41 with a heavy trading volume of 6019740 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add Live Activities for iPhone.

Just in time for summer travel, new feature provides flyers real-time access to flight information at a glance.

United today became the first U.S. airline to support Live Activities for iPhone, giving customers real-time access to their boarding pass, gate and seat number, and countdown clock to departure time on their Lock Screen or while unlocked in the Dynamic Island, all without opening the United app.

It opened the trading session at $47.74, the shares rose to $48.105 and dropped to $46.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded 9.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 6019740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $62.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.07, while it was recorded at 47.24 for the last single week of trading, and 42.78 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]