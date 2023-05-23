The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] moved down -0.03: Why It’s Important

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Williams Reports Higher First-Quarter Results.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Strong results across key financial metrics demonstrate resiliency through price cycles.

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock dropped by -16.53%. The one-year The Williams Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.42. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.57 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 5575437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $36.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 52.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.47, while it was recorded at 29.06 for the last single week of trading, and 31.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details