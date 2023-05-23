The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Is Currently -2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -2.62% or -4.01 points to close at $149.16 with a heavy trading volume of 7874306 shares. The company report on May 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM that 1 in 10[1] people and 1 in 2 diabetics[2] suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy while 80% of patients remain undiagnosed[3].

Leading Global Health Experts converge at P&G’s ‘Demystifying Neuropathy Forum’ to address the growing Public Health Concern of Peripheral Neuropathy.

As part of Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023, P&G Health, brought together globally renowned health experts with 6000 Healthcare Professionals from across Asia, India, Middle East, and Africa at the ‘Demystifying Neuropathy Forum’. Hosted out of Mumbai and simulcast to 8 countries, the signature event saw deliberations on the latest clinical guidance on screening and management of the growing public health concern of Peripheral Neuropathy.

It opened the trading session at $152.50, the shares rose to $152.60 and dropped to $148.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded 5.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, PG reached to a volume of 7874306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 99.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.79, while it was recorded at 153.14 for the last single week of trading, and 143.49 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]