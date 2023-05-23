The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Is Currently -0.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -0.84% or -0.33 points to close at $38.74 with a heavy trading volume of 5386934 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM that The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Gets a Beefy New Name for the First Time in Nearly 100 Years.

To celebrate the brand’s 100% Beef Franks and its tasty new recipe, the Frankmobile hits the hot dog highways nationwide this summer.

Today, Oscar Mayer ushers in a new era for its beloved Wienermobile, changing the vehicle’s name for the first time since it first hit the road in 1936. The newly coined “Frankmobile” pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever – all while sparking miles of smiles and uniting fans around a love of meat.

It opened the trading session at $39.28, the shares rose to $39.34 and dropped to $38.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KHC points out that the company has recorded 2.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 5386934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.17, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]