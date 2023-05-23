The Gap Inc. [GPS] Revenue clocked in at $15.62 billion, down -29.52% YTD: What’s Next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] closed the trading session at $7.95 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.775, while the highest price level was $8.035. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that GAP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2023 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after July 26, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

About Gap Inc.Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.52 percent and weekly performance of 0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 7913597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $11.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.59. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$2,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -3.21%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions