SentinelOne Inc. [S] is 31.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.12. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal first quarter 2024 ended April 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6253318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SentinelOne Inc. stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.62%.

The market cap for S stock reached $5.64 billion, with 319.45 million shares outstanding and 229.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, S reached a trading volume of 6253318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]