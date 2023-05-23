Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, up 7.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports April 2023 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for April 2023:.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of April were 23.1 million, up approximately 30 thousand from March 2023(1). Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of April were 11.5 million, down approximately 300 thousand from March 2023.

A sum of 6932350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.88M shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares reached a high of $8.785 and dropped to a low of $8.45 until finishing in the latest session at $8.76.

The one-year HOOD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.55. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details