Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] gain 5.32% so far this year. What now?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.46 during the day while it closed the day at $8.12. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Recursion Appoints David Mauro, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Mauro join our team at Recursion at such an important time in the development of our clinical pipeline,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO at Recursion. “With his extensive background in oncology drug development and a proven track record of advancing numerous Investigational New Drug candidates, Dr. Mauro’s expertise will be a strong addition to our executive leadership team.”.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 45.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RXRX stock has inclined by 5.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.64% and gained 5.32% year-on date.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $1.33 billion, with 191.62 million shares outstanding and 151.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 15798308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62.

RXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.00. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 41.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -616.74 and a Gross Margin at -22.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.05.

Return on Total Capital for RXRX is now -45.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.50. Additionally, RXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 12.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: Insider Ownership positions