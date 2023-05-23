Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN] Is Currently -87.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rain Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: RAIN] loss -87.71% or -8.71 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 31690997 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Rain Oncology Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 MANTRA Trial of Milademetan for the Treatment of Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma.

– The Phase 3 MANTRA trial did not meet the primary endpoint of progression free survival vs. standard of care –.

– The median PFS was 3.6 months for milademetan versus 2.2 months for trabectedin with a hazard ratio of 0.89 –.

It opened the trading session at $1.73, the shares rose to $1.80 and dropped to $1.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAIN points out that the company has recorded -80.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 43.26% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 187.72K shares, RAIN reached to a volume of 31690997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIN shares is $18.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rain Oncology Inc. is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for RAIN stock

Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -87.27. With this latest performance, RAIN shares dropped by -83.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.35 for Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for RAIN is now -63.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, RAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,968 per employee.Rain Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rain Oncology Inc. [RAIN]