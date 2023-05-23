QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $41.07 billion, down -4.24% YTD: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $105.28 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.25, while the highest price level was $105.87. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Qualcomm Wireless Reach and Instituto Crescer Announce the Launch of the Ascon Education Program in Goiania.

Qualcomm Incorporated, through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, along with Instituto Crescer announced the launch of the ASCON program – Student Always Connected, to fourth school in Goiania, Brazil. The program aims to close the digital gap by reimagining the way students learn, and educators teach, by bringing the modern classroom to life and enabling a world where all students are intelligently connected from home, from the classroom or from anywhere.

During Phase I, 120s ACER 511 Chromebooks equipped with the Snapdragon® 7C processor were provided to three school communities in Goiania. Today, more than 100 students and teachers have been provided with these Always On, Always Connected laptops (ACPCs) equipped with Embratel’s mobile LTE connectivity capabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.24 percent and weekly performance of -0.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 7907706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $133.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.44, while it was recorded at 105.34 for the last single week of trading, and 122.19 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -10.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions