PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Stock trading around $69.82 per share: What’s Next?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.68%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire PDC Energy.

Complementary to Chevron’s operations in important U.S. production basins.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Adds 10% to oil equivalent proved reserves for under $7 per barrel.

Over the last 12 months, PDCE stock rose by 5.71%. The one-year PDC Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.0. The average equity rating for PDCE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.09 billion, with 88.36 million shares outstanding and 86.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.17K shares, PDCE stock reached a trading volume of 13513227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $90.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PDCE Stock Performance Analysis:

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.06, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 65.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDC Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.13 and a Gross Margin at +65.76. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.26.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 58.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.19. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of $2,886,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PDCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Insider Position Details