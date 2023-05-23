Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is 24.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -1.04% or -1.07 points to close at $101.77 with a heavy trading volume of 5889340 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Adds to Growing List of Government Approved Cloud Services.

Government agencies can now leverage an expanded set of DISA and FedRAMP® Authorized OCI services to improve the efficiency and intelligence of missions.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has extended its list of services approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB), making more cloud services available to customers in the defense and intelligence community. Newly approved services include: Oracle Cloud Guard, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure OS Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Database Management Service, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Network Load Balancer, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Operations Insights, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Management Agent, and Tenant Manager.

It opened the trading session at $102.48, the shares rose to $103.10 and dropped to $101.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 28.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 5889340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $97.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 70.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.63, while it was recorded at 100.99 for the last single week of trading, and 82.57 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 19.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $46,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.06%.

