Ohmyhome Limited [OMH] gain 30.00% so far this year. What now?

Ohmyhome Limited [NASDAQ: OMH] gained 1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ohmyhome to Participate in the 9th Global Affordable Housing Conference Hosted by the World Bank Group on June 1.

Rhonda Wong, Ohmyhome CEO will be participating in a one-hour panel discussion at the conference on June 1 at 2:30 pm E.T., which will be moderated by Roland Igbinoba, CEO of Pison Housing Company. The title of the panel event is “How does the changing proptech landscape affect the global affordable housing market and ESG goals,” where the panelists will discuss how each of their companies have made global affordable housing and meeting ESG targets a high priority and how their current product offerings, technologies, and future innovations will allow them to meet their various business milestones.

Ohmyhome Limited represents 19.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.24 million with the latest information. OMH stock price has been found in the range of $4.86 to $7.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OMH reached a trading volume of 9876354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ohmyhome Limited is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.43.

Ohmyhome Limited [OMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -83.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Ohmyhome Limited [OMH]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ohmyhome Limited [OMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.37. Ohmyhome Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.46.

Ohmyhome Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

