Newmont Corporation [NEM] Revenue clocked in at $11.57 billion, down -8.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] closed the trading session at $43.33 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.33, while the highest price level was $43.76. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM that Newmont Appoints Experienced Chief Financial Officer.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced the appointment of Karyn Ovelmen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005783/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.20 percent and weekly performance of -7.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 6626088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.81, while it was recorded at 44.03 for the last single week of trading, and 46.16 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions