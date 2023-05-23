Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] gain 60.13% so far this year. What now?

Netcapital Inc. [NASDAQ: NCPL] gained 22.55% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Presentation schedule is subject to change, please visit www.sidoti.com

Netcapital Inc. represents 5.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.98 million with the latest information. NCPL stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 248.25K shares, NCPL reached a trading volume of 8138153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netcapital Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for NCPL stock

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.36. With this latest performance, NCPL shares gained by 172.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2400, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6800 for the last 200 days.

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.81 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Netcapital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.92.

Return on Total Capital for NCPL is now -4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.42. Additionally, NCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Netcapital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]