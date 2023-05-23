Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] moved down -1.54: Why It’s Important

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $75.87 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.635, while the highest price level was $77.21. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer.

New Lemonade Fest TikTok challenge offers fans the chance to win sweet rewards .

SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating summer with the launch of Lemonade Fest, a mouth-puckering, lemonade-inspired candy. Now available in stores nationwide, Lemonade Fest is SOUR PATCH KIDS’ delicious mix of everyone’s favorite sour-then-sweet candy in four unique lemonade-themed flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Cherry Lime Lemonade. From the first sour bite to the sweet finish, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest is sure to make tastebuds tingle.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.83 percent and weekly performance of -2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 5655111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $80.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 113.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.28, while it was recorded at 77.05 for the last single week of trading, and 65.78 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.58%.

