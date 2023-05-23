Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] gain 5.98% so far this year. What now?

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MBOT] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 159.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.19. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM that Microbot Medical Announces $1.4 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 192935098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microbot Medical Inc. stands at 43.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.30%.

The market cap for MBOT stock reached $23.86 million, with 7.72 million shares outstanding and 7.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.81K shares, MBOT reached a trading volume of 192935098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBOT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microbot Medical Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has MBOT stock performed recently?

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 165.83. With this latest performance, MBOT shares gained by 94.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.06 for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7600, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5500 for the last 200 days.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microbot Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]