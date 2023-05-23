Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 787.58M – now what?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.42 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Tellurian hires investment banker Simon Oxley as new CFO.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced that Simon Oxley will join Tellurian’s Executive Committee on June 1, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for accounting, finance, risk, and investor relations functions. Mr. Oxley was formerly a Managing Director and Co-Head of Oil & Gas Investment Banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) with Barclays Investment Bank in London, and has a Chemical Engineering degree from The University of Edinburgh, as well as a Master of Science in Corporate and International Finance from Durham University Business School.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Simon brings a wealth of global finance and liquefied natural gas experience to Tellurian at a pivotal time, as we fund our cornerstone project, Driftwood LNG. We look forward to leveraging his investment banking expertise and welcoming him to the Tellurian family.”.

Tellurian Inc. stock has also gained 5.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TELL stock has inclined by 2.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.19% and lost -16.07% year-on date.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $787.58 million, with 537.73 million shares outstanding and 485.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 8566707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3047, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2775 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

