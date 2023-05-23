Market cap of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] reaches 119.73B – now what?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] plunged by -$2.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $105.70 during the day while it closed the day at $102.90. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Reports Q2 Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q2 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 14% to $8.7 BillionQ2 Comparable Store Sales Up 11% Globally; Up 12% in North America; Up 7% in InternationalQ2 GAAP EPS $0.79; Non-GAAP EPS $0.74 Reflecting Stronger-Than-Expected Performance GloballyQ2 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 30.8 Million, Up 15% Over Prior Year.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended April 2, 2023. GAAP results in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also loss -3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -1.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.12% and gained 3.73% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $119.73 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 7491317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $116.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 290.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.04, while it was recorded at 105.29 for the last single week of trading, and 98.17 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.05%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions