Market cap of Schlumberger Limited [SLB] reaches 64.96B – now what?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.18 during the day while it closed the day at $46.00. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that SLB Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $7.7 billion increased 30% year on year.

Schlumberger Limited stock has also gained 3.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLB stock has declined by -13.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.93% and lost -13.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $64.96 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 11124717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 51.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.97, while it was recorded at 44.77 for the last single week of trading, and 48.08 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.48. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.08. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of $34,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 32.70%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions