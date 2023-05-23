Market cap of PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] reaches 85.23B – now what?

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] surged by $2.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $64.19 during the day while it closed the day at $63.04. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM that PDD Holdings to Report First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on May 26, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 26, 2023 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

PDD Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has declined by -25.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.64% and lost -22.70% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $85.23 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 911.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 8631831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $105.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.05, while it was recorded at 63.53 for the last single week of trading, and 73.58 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 40.82%.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions