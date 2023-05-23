Market cap of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] reaches 1.65B – now what?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] price surged by 3.63 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM that Ironwood Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VectivBio, a Clinical-Stage Biotech Company Pioneering Novel Treatments for Severe Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases.

– Transaction Advances Ironwood’s Vision of Becoming the Leading GI Healthcare Company -.

– Adds apraglutide, Next Generation, Synthetic GLP-2 Analog in Phase 3 for Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF); Potential to become Best-in-Class for SBS-IF -.

A sum of 9160978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $10.87 and dropped to a low of $9.87 until finishing in the latest session at $10.85.

The one-year IRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.9. The average equity rating for IRWD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 36.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.97 and a Gross Margin at +99.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.64.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.75. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $799,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.30 and a Current Ratio set at 36.30.

