Market cap of HP Inc. [HPQ] reaches 30.45B – now what?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HP Inc. Declares Dividend.

The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on July 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

A sum of 5831651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.51M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $30.795 and dropped to a low of $30.29 until finishing in the latest session at $30.71.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.37. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $29.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 30.38 for the last single week of trading, and 28.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details