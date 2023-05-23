Market cap of Gevo Inc. [GEVO] reaches 309.24M – now what?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.28 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Gevo Applauds India’s First Commercial Flight Using Sustainable Aviation Fuel Utilizing Gevo’s Alcohol to Jet Technology.

The SAF sourced for this initiative by Praj Industries was made possible through a partnership with Gevo using Gevo’s Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology to produce SAF using bio-based feedstock. Praj Industries produced SAF samples at its state-of-the-art R&D facility, Praj Matrix, which underwent rigorous testing at IOCL laboratories before being blended for the special flight.This remarkable milestone represents a significant step forward in India’s commitment to sustainable aviation and showcases the dedication of the Air India group, IOCL, and Praj Industries. With unwavering support and guidance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, these organizations are diligently working to develop and propagate indigenous solutions that mitigate the environmental impact of aviation and pave the way for widespread adoption of SAF in India. Dr. Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo, emphasized the importance of carbohydrate feedstock and its impact on agricultural communities, stating, “This historic achievement for the country of India of flying with carbohydrate based alcohol to jet SAF showcases the incredible potential of utilizing locally sourced feedstock. It highlights the critical role of the farming community in India’s journey towards energy independence and sustainable growth. Gevo is proud to partner with Praj Industries in developing innovative solutions that contribute to a greener future.”.

Gevo Inc. stock has also gained 2.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -30.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.25% and lost -33.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $309.24 million, with 237.25 million shares outstanding and 230.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 5916262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 257.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3335, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0424 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6590.47 and a Gross Margin at -1702.89. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8341.02.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -11.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions