Market cap of EQT Corporation [EQT] reaches 13.35B – now what?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $36.79 during the day while it closed the day at $36.31. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that EQT Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents in Consent Solicitation to Extend Special Mandatory Redemption Outside Date for Senior Notes due 2028.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT”) today announced that it has received the Requisite Consents (as defined below) in its previously announced consent solicitation to amend the indenture (the “Indenture”) governing its outstanding 5.700% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to extend the Outside Date (as defined below) for the special mandatory redemption provision from June 30, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (the “Consent Solicitation”), which ensures that the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes remain available through December 29, 2023 if the closing of EQT’s pending acquisition of THQ Appalachia I Midco, LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco, LLC (the “Acquisition”) occurs on or before such date.

As previously announced, upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the consent solicitation statement dated May 3, 2023 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”), EQT sought the consent of holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the “Requisite Consents”) to amend the Indenture to extend the Outside Date from June 30, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (the “Proposed Amendment”). Under the Indenture, prior to giving effect to the Proposed Amendment, EQT is required to redeem the outstanding Notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the date of such mandatory redemption if (i) the Acquisition is not consummated on or before June 30, 2023 (the “Outside Date”) or (ii) EQT notifies the trustee of the Notes that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition. The extension of the Outside Date to December 29, 2023 aligns such date with the date on which the purchase agreement relating to the Acquisition may be terminated by the parties thereto as well as the termination date for lender commitments under EQT’s term loan credit agreement.

EQT Corporation stock has also gained 3.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 19.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.90% and gained 7.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $13.35 billion, with 361.46 million shares outstanding and 358.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6102733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 35.80 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions