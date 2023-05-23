Market cap of D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] reaches 163.54M – now what?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.06 during the day while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM that B.C. Premier David Eby Celebrates World-Leading B.C. Tech Innovation at D-Wave.

New quantum-focused workforce training program with D-Wave and B.C.-based Quantum Algorithms Institute announced during visit with B.C. Premier Eby and Minister Brenda Bailey.

B.C. Premier David Eby and Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey visited the Burnaby headquarters of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) today to celebrate the latest breakthroughs in quantum computing and gain a deeper understanding into how the innovative technology can be applied to today’s societal and business challenges. D-Wave also announced a new quantum training program with B.C.-based Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI) to accelerate the development of a quantum-ready workforce. QAI brings together industry, academia and government to harness British Columbia’s reputation as a leader in quantum computing.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock has also gained 110.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QBTS stock has inclined by 12.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.00% and lost -29.17% year-on date.

The market cap for QBTS stock reached $163.54 million, with 111.58 million shares outstanding and 73.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 46336490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.71.

QBTS stock trade performance evaluation

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.53. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 82.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5600, while it was recorded at 0.6494 for the last single week of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: Insider Ownership positions