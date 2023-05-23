Li Auto Inc. [LI] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $29.45 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.96, while the highest price level was $30.04. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion)1 Quarterly deliveries reached 52,584 vehicles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.36 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, LI reached to a volume of 8550715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.62, while it was recorded at 29.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.33 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Li Auto Inc. [LI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.99%.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions