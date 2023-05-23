Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is -22.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.51. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kohl’s Announces More Than $2 Million Donation to American Cancer Society for Cancer Prevention, Screening and Support.

Donation connects Wisconsin communities to cancer education and resources.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a more than $2 million donation to the American Cancer Society (ACS) over the next three years to further engage communities in cancer prevention, improve cancer screening rates, and support cancer survivors. Kohl’s partnership with ACS is built around the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which supports the reduction of cancer risk for families in southeastern Wisconsin by increasing access to healthy foods and improving opportunities to become more active.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5567744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $2.35 billion, with 110.74 million shares outstanding and 108.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 5567744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.96, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 27.34 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]