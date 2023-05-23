Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] Stock trading around $26.07 per share: What’s Next?

Kenvue Inc. [NYSE: KVUE] plunged by -$1.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.43 during the day while it closed the day at $26.07. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Kenvue Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 198,734,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share, including the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase 25,921,884 shares to cover over-allotments. Shares of Kenvue’s common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE” on May 4, 2023.

As of the closing of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) owns approximately 89.6% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock. Johnson & Johnson has publicly stated that it has an intention to dispose of its majority stake in Kenvue common stock in 2023, subject to market conditions.

The market cap for KVUE stock reached $49.57 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, KVUE reached a trading volume of 7508260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KVUE stock trade performance evaluation

Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.50. The present Moving Average recorded at 26.92 for the last single week of trading.

Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.21 and a Gross Margin at +55.64. Kenvue Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.56.

Kenvue Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]: Insider Ownership positions