KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Stock trading around $15.25 per share: What’s Next?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.955 during the day while it closed the day at $15.25. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -10.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -19.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.87% and gained 9.24% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $18.04 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 8517952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 71.04%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions