Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is -11.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a low on 05/22/23, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $156.87. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM that Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue’s upsized initial public offering (“IPO”) of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue’s common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition, Kenvue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 25,921,884 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Kenvue’s common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE” and is expected to begin trading on May 4, 2023. The IPO is expected to close on May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue’s common stock, representing 90.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue’s common stock (or 89.6% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5670826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.16%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $406.56 billion, with 2.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5670826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 93.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.53, while it was recorded at 158.52 for the last single week of trading, and 166.01 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]