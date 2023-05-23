IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Is Currently 22.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] jumped around 1.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.86 at the close of the session, up 22.30%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that IonQ Aria Now Available on Amazon Braket.

IonQ’s most powerful, commercially available quantum computer is now available on the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS users can now choose between IonQ Aria and IonQ Harmony when selecting the right quantum computer for their specific use case.

IonQ Inc. stock is now 214.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IONQ Stock saw the intraday high of $11.3199 and lowest of $8.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.45, which means current price is +218.48% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 26095320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.96. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 73.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.99 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

