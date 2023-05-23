Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moved down -29.72: Why It’s Important

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -42.07%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM that Intercept Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Obeticholic Acid as a Treatment for Pre-Cirrhotic Fibrosis due to NASH.

12 of 16 voting-eligible advisors vote “no” (with two abstentions) on question, “given the available efficacy and safety data, do the benefits of OCA 25 mg outweigh the risks in NASH patients with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis?”.

15 of 16 voting-eligible advisors vote to “defer approval until clinical outcome data from trial 747-303 are submitted and reviewed, at which time the traditional approval pathway could be considered”.

Over the last 12 months, ICPT stock dropped by -44.46%. The one-year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.81. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $397.31 million, with 41.67 million shares outstanding and 40.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 893.80K shares, ICPT stock reached a trading volume of 9177508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.07. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -49.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.55 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.88 and a Gross Margin at +98.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.20.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.42. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$512,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ICPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details