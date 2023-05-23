Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Stock trading around $19.38 per share: What’s Next?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 118.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 189.25%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 ‘ALTITUDE-NASH’ Trial Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints, Including Improvement in Liver Function and Multiple NASH Biomarkers.

– Improvements in physiologic liver function and key NASH biomarkers including ALT, ProC3, PIIINP and ELF -.

– Results reinforce rencofilstat’s direct antifibrotic mode of action; increases confidence for reductions in fibrosis in ongoing Phase 2b ‘ASCEND-NASH’ paired biopsy trial -.

Over the last 12 months, HEPA stock rose by 30.07%. The one-year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.63. The average equity rating for HEPA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.56 million, with 3.81 million shares outstanding and 3.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.32K shares, HEPA stock reached a trading volume of 16220948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33.

HEPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 189.25. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.35, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.16.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Insider Position Details