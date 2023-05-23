Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] moved up 1.39: Why It’s Important

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $25.45 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.985, while the highest price level was $25.62. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fifth Third Announces Acquisition of Rize Money, Inc.

Fintech Platform Further Advances Bank’s Embedded Payments Offerings.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rize Money, Inc., an embedded payments platform that provides payment infrastructure and risk management capabilities to fintechs and other technology companies that want to offer innovative financial products through a single application programming interface.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.43 percent and weekly performance of 5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.42M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 7434660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.77, while it was recorded at 24.95 for the last single week of trading, and 32.51 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.11. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $126,508 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Insider Ownership positions