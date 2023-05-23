E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Revenue clocked in at $63.80 million, down -95.00% YTD: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] price plunged by -12.92 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Wins Bids for Annual Electrical Repair and Maintenance Projects for Various Units in 2023.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, today announced a new wave of successful bids after a fierce competition with multiple bidders.

The company has recently won the bid for 2023 annual air conditioning maintenance and cleaning service projects of Fujian Zhongtong Communication Logistics Co., LTD., Fujian Second Senior Technical School, Fujian Provincial Department of Justice Detoxification Administration Machine and other units. The total amount is more than 3 million RMB.

A sum of 11798672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.265 and dropped to a low of $0.1622 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -49.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.39 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6571, while it was recorded at 0.2426 for the last single week of trading, and 11.8742 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.33. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of -$10,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details