DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Revenue clocked in at $16.31 billion, down -51.71% YTD: What’s Next?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM that CORRECTION – DISH Earnings Call Time is Noon ET Today, May 8.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will hold its earnings call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, May 8, 2023, as originally shared when the call was announced.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 207-0148 (U.S.) and (773) 305-6837Conference ID: 228222.

A sum of 6215120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.43M shares. DISH Network Corporation shares reached a high of $6.83 and dropped to a low of $6.565 until finishing in the latest session at $6.78.

The one-year DISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.41. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details