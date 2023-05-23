ConocoPhillips [COP] moved up 1.10: Why It’s Important

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $103.73 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.42, while the highest price level was $104.92. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM that ConocoPhillips Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (“COP”) announced today that ConocoPhillips and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ConocoPhillips Company (“CPCo”), have increased the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) that they intend to purchase in the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to $1.1 billion (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”) from $750.0 million. This increase in the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price matches the expected aggregate gross proceeds from the concurrent public offering of CPCo senior debt securities priced earlier today that will be used to finance purchases made in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is for the purchase of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes” and each a “Series” of Notes) in the order of priority shown in the table below. Other than the upsize of the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price, no other terms of the Tender Offer have changed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.55 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, COP reached to a volume of 5561808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $131.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.40, while it was recorded at 101.17 for the last single week of trading, and 111.50 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions