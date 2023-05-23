CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] is -26.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] price surged by 11.32 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM that CNS Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Enrollment in ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of GBM continues to rapidly progress toward planned interim analysis, expected in the third quarter of 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a clinical update of its anti-cancer drug candidate currently in development for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and CNS cancer.

A sum of 5457382 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $2.18 and dropped to a low of $1.62 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

The average equity rating for CNSP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

CNSP Stock Performance Analysis:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.34. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3920, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6958 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.06.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] Insider Position Details