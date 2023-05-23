Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Revenue clocked in at $22.33 billion, down -7.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Successful Blast Furnace Hydrogen Injection Trial at Middletown Works.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has successfully completed a hydrogen (H2) injection trial at its Middletown Works blast furnace. This groundbreaking introduction of hydrogen gas as an iron reducing agent in the blast furnace is the first ever use of this carbon friendly technology in the Americas region. The successful use of hydrogen gas represents a significant step toward the future decarbonization of blast furnaces, which are necessary for the continued service of the most quality-intensive steel applications, particularly for the automotive industry.

During the trial completed on May 8, 2023, hydrogen gas was injected into all 20 tuyeres at the Middletown #3 blast furnace, facilitating the production of clean pig iron – the foundation of high-end steelmaking. Hydrogen was used as a partial substitute for the coke necessary for iron reduction, ultimately replacing the release of CO2 with the release of H2O (water vapor) with no impact to product quality or operating efficiency. The hydrogen was delivered to the Middletown facility via the existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure in place for the facility’s other hydrogen uses, including for its annealing furnaces.

A sum of 5810522 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.86M shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares reached a high of $15.02 and dropped to a low of $14.73 until finishing in the latest session at $14.87.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.09. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $21.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.59, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.35. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $49,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

